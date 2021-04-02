2 injured in serious accident involving ambulance on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Ambulance involved in serious accident on Long Island

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- An ambulance was involved in a serious accident on Long Island.

Nassau County Police responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on Old Country Road and Zeckendorf Boulevard in Westbury just before 2 p.m. Friday.



Officials report the ambulance was going east on Old Country Road, and was heading to a medical emergency with its lights and sirens on. A black SUV then collided head-on with the ambulance, spinning it around. Both vehicles then hit a third vehicle.

The woman driving the third vehicle is ok, and refused medical attention.

The ambulance driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The SUV driver was also taken to an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

ALSO READ | Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from Brooklyn luxury high-rise
EMBED More News Videos

Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westburynassau countyaccidentnassau county police
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
NJ wedding venues look forward to business getting back to normal
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
The Countdown: Breaking down Biden's biggest problems, challenges
Final respects to be paid to fallen Rockland County firefighter
Man accused of killing Jam Master Jay pleads not guilty to additional drug charges
Injured seal rescued by officers on LI beach
Show More
Terrifying moment: Shooter opens fire inside NYC store
How a dog is changing the world for a young boy with autism
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
To prevent burnout, LinkedIn gives its entire company the week off
Angry octopus attacks man in Australia
More TOP STORIES News