2 injured in serious accident involving ambulance on Long Island

Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- An ambulance was involved in a serious accident on Long Island.Nassau County Police responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on Old Country Road and Zeckendorf Boulevard in Westbury just before 2 p.m. Friday.Officials report the ambulance was going east on Old Country Road, and was heading to a medical emergency with its lights and sirens on. A black SUV then collided head-on with the ambulance, spinning it around. Both vehicles then hit a third vehicle.The woman driving the third vehicle is ok, and refused medical attention.The ambulance driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.The SUV driver was also taken to an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition.----------