2 injured in sidewalk shed collapse outside Yeshiva in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An adult and a child were injured in a sidewalk shed collapse outside a Yeshiva in Brooklyn.Metal support beams crashed onto the sidewalk on Saturday afternoon on Keap Street in Williamsburg.There is no word at this point on how badly the two victims were hurt.The building is home to Congregation Beth Samuel Tzvi D'spinka.The Department of Buildings issued two violations - one to the permit holder of the shed, and one to the owner of the building.----------