2 killed after plane crashes into home in Dutchess County

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) -- Two people were killed when a plane crashed into a house in Dutchess County on Saturday afternoon, police report.The FAA reports the Cessna T303, carrying three passengers, crashed into a house on South Smith Road near Poughkeepsie around 4:13 p.m.One passenger died, the other two survived.Three residents were inside the home at the time of the crash. One resident inside the home died, and another is in stable condition. The third occupant of the home has not been accounted for. Two four-month-old golden retriever puppies are also missing along with a Newfoundland.The aircraft departed from Republic Airport in Farmingdale, and was heading to Sky Acres Airport in LaGrangeville, the FAA reports.The FAA will investigate, and the NTSB will determine the cause of the accident.----------