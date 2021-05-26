Long Beach fire: 2 businesses severely burned in 4-alarm blaze

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire destroys 2 businesses in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through two businesses on Long Island Wednesday.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on West Park Avenue in Long Beach.


The stores impacted were a tattoo shop and Sorrento's Italian Specialties, a fixture in the community for nearly 20 years.

Firefighters brought out the mementos in the morning as members of the community -- some loyal customers -- wondered what they will do now.

Fire officials say it took several hours to bring the blaze under control, with 18 departments at the location to battle the four-alarm fire.

"It's a main stay of the area," Sorrento's customer Scott Nigro said. "I shopped here two, three times a week. They had the best mozzarella in the world, fresh Burrata, the meats were great. It's so sad."

Authorities say both businesses were damaged and will have to be torn down.

As for as how it was started, authorities do not believe the fire was suspicious.

ALSO READ: Fleet Week New York is back and virtual for 2nd straight year
EMBED More News Videos

The Navy announced Monday the cancelation of in-person events associated with Fleet Week New York 2021 due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachnassau countybuilding firefirerestaurant
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple people killed, injured in NorCal rail yard shooting | LIVE
Vaccine incentive: Young adults eligible for full scholarship to NY schools
NY venues have option to go 100% capacity for fully vaccinated: Cuomo
Exclusive: Food delivery worker speaks after random attack
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy with a storm in spots
Man arrested in connection with Brooklyn fire that injured 8
Debate over mask wearing in schools in New Jersey
Show More
NYC mayor's race: Donovan arrested, teachers endorse Stringer, Yang's wife speaks out
LIVE | Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update for New Jersey
New bill aims to prevent fired cops from getting jobs in New York
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News