2 men shot by police in Jersey City while allegedly setting off fireworks

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are hospitalized after a police-involved shooting in Jersey City.It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday at McDougal and Randolph Avenue in a building run by the Jersey City Housing Authority.Three Jersey City police officers, a lieutenant and two police officers, assigned to the Housing Unit were on patrol in the area of the Arlington Gardens Housing Complex.Police had received a 911 call about the fireworks and they responded. It's not yet known why gunfire broke out, but one witness described what he saw."What I saw, I don't know if he pointed it at the officer or not, the sky rocket things, and that's how everything really escalated," a witness said."I didn't hear the gunshots, but my girlfriend said she heard seven, she said she heard seven shots," a woman said.A 21-year-old man who was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center by ambulance.The second person, 19-year-old man, was shot in the leg and arrived at the hospital in a private car.That victim left the hospital Tuesday morning. He said that he was firing off Roman candle fireworks with friends and initially thought he got hit by a firework.All three officers fired their weapons during this incident.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has not returned our request for comment at this time.Two officers were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.----------