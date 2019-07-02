2 men shot by police in Jersey City while allegedly setting off fireworks

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are hospitalized after a police-involved shooting in Jersey City.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday at McDougal and Randolph Avenue in a building run by the Jersey City Housing Authority.

Three Jersey City police officers, a lieutenant and two police officers, assigned to the Housing Unit were on patrol in the area of the Arlington Gardens Housing Complex.

Police had received a 911 call about the fireworks and they responded. It's not yet known why gunfire broke out, but one witness described what he saw.

"What I saw, I don't know if he pointed it at the officer or not, the sky rocket things, and that's how everything really escalated," a witness said.

"I didn't hear the gunshots, but my girlfriend said she heard seven, she said she heard seven shots," a woman said.

A 21-year-old man who was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center by ambulance.

The second person, 19-year-old man, was shot in the leg and arrived at the hospital in a private car.

That victim left the hospital Tuesday morning. He said that he was firing off Roman candle fireworks with friends and initially thought he got hit by a firework.

All three officers fired their weapons during this incident.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has not returned our request for comment at this time.

Two officers were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey citypolice involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bag of human bones found hanging at NJ snack stand
Nike cancels 'Betsy Ross flag' shoes after Kaepernick voices concerns: WSJ
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces
Woman licks inside of ice cream tub, returns it to freezer in viral video
Trader Joe's, Green Giant fresh vegetables recalled over Listeria
86-year-old man charged in NJ retirement community murder
Police: NJ carjacking suspect chased, caught by good Samaritans
Show More
Police: Teen shot in schoolyard may be linked to cab robberies
Groups of girls attack other girls at SI mall, patrols stepped up
NJ governor to sign 'Jake's Law' expanding medical pot program
Man sues Hardee's, says he didn't get enough Hash Rounds
Wake for retired NYPD officer who died of 9/11-related cancer
More TOP STORIES News