2 men slashed in arms on Manhattan subway platform: Police

Police say the incident happened at the 110th Street subway station at 7:45 p.m.
According to officials, two men were slashed on their arms with a knife after a dispute between one of the victims and male suspect on the platforms of the 2/3 train line.
As a result, 2/3 trains are bypassing Central Park North and 110th Street in both directions.
The victims were taken to St. Lukes in stable condition.
Officials say the suspect fled in an unknown direction. He is described as wearing all black.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This comes amidst a shocking rise in crime in New York City's subway stations.
According to the latest transit statistics, there have been 168 reported subway crimes in May 2021, compared to 81 reported crimes the same month last year. That's a 93.1% increase.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
