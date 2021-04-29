2 men sought in Brooklyn shooting that injured victim in leg

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10557499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett reports on the changes for the curfews on food and beverage service in New York state.

Police are looking for two gunmen in Brooklyn that injured another man.It happened on Wednesday just after midnight in front of a home on Hoyt Street in Boerum Hill.The two men approached a 46-year-old man, took out their guns, and then fired them several times at the victim.The man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg.He was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.The gunmen fled southbound on Hoyt Street towards Douglass Street.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------