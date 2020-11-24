2 NYPD officers shot while responding to Queens domestic call, suspect dead

There was a massive police presence at the house on 179th Street near 146th Road in Springfield Gardens, where the officers were responding to a report of a domestic dispute.
Police sources say the officers were escorting the woman to her home when they encountered the suspect, likely the woman's husband.
The suspect opened fire on the officers, and they returned fire.
NewsCopter7 was over the scene:
Police sources say one officer was shot in the hand and the other in the leg.
Fellow officers rushed the wounded cops to Jamaica Hospital, where they were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
People were advised to avoid the area due to the police activity.
This is breaking news. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
