2 NYPD officers shot while responding to Queens domestic call, suspect dead

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8228744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It happened Tuesday afternoon in Springfield Gardens.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8205932" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A little boy from Jamaica who was mauled by a pack of dogs received a special operation over the weekend.

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were shot and a suspect is dead after gunfire rang out at a home in Queens Tuesday.There was a massive police presence at the house on 179th Street near 146th Road in Springfield Gardens, where the officers were responding to a report of a domestic dispute.Police sources say the officers were escorting the woman to her home when they encountered the suspect, likely the woman's husband.The suspect opened fire on the officers, and they returned fire.Police sources say one officer was shot in the hand and the other in the leg.Fellow officers rushed the wounded cops to Jamaica Hospital, where they were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.People were advised to avoid the area due to the police activity.This is breaking news. More information will be posted as it becomes available.----------