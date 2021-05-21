2 people shot outside restaurant in Brooklyn: Police

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man and woman are recovering after being shot outside of a restaurant in Brooklyn Friday night.
Police say the incident happened shortly before 9:30 p.m.
They say a man and woman were both shot in front of 689 Washington Ave, in Prospect Heights.
No word yet on their conditions.
It's unknown what led to the shooting and if any suspects have been taken into custody.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
