2 shot, 1 critically injured at Brooklyn block party

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were shot at a Brooklyn block party early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Frost Avenue in Williamsburg.

One woman who was shot in the head, according to authorities, is reportedly in critical condition.

The second male victim is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times.

The attack is under investigation by the NYPD.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynwilliamsburgnew york cityshootingparty
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Everything you need to know about the NYC Pride celebration
Coronavirus Updates: NY hospitalizations, deaths on steady decline
NY graduation potentially hit with COVID-19 exposure
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy start to Sunday
14-year-old boy found dead in NYC playground
18 shot in 24 hours as spike in gun violence in NYC continues
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Show More
Rainbow lights up sky in front of Stonewall Inn
St. Patrick's Cathedral to hold first public mass since March Sunday
Additional remains found in Killeen near recovered soldier's remains
Woman rescued, flown to hospital after rattlesnake bite in Rockland Co.
Baby killed, 4 others injured in Amazon truck crash on NJ Turnpike
More TOP STORIES News