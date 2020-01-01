2 women accused of attacking, stealing phone from Hasidic man in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two women are accused of making anti-Semitic remarks and punching a Hasidic man in the throat before stealing his phone in Brooklyn.

The attack happened Wednesday near Broadway and Gerry Street in Williamsburg just before 1 p.m.

The 22-year-old victim says the women made anti-Semitic remarks and threatened to kill him before he was punched in the throat.

He was taken to the hospital where he is said to be stable.

Two suspects, a 34-year-old and a 24-year-old, were taken into custody on Broadway and Rutledge Street and police say charges against them are pending.

The incident remains under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york cityattacknypdanti semitism
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in Bronx believed to be city's first murder of 2020
David Stern, former NBA commissioner, dies at 77
Video shows men throw chair at Hasidic man in NYC on Christmas Eve
NYC's first babies of 2020: 2 boys born at midnight
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Fire destroys records, tears through 100-year-old building in NJ
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Show More
Zoo fire kills more than 30 animals at start of new year
Police chief apologizes for officer's 'homeless quilt' post
7-year-old rushed to ER after swallowing AirPod
Fireworks may have sparked NJ house fire, officials say
Hanukkah stabbing victim's condition "dire," family says
More TOP STORIES News