2 women accused of attacking, stealing phone from Hasidic man in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two women are accused of making anti-Semitic remarks and punching a Hasidic man in the throat before stealing his phone in Brooklyn.The attack happened Wednesday near Broadway and Gerry Street in Williamsburg just before 1 p.m.The 22-year-old victim says the women made anti-Semitic remarks and threatened to kill him before he was punched in the throat.He was taken to the hospital where he is said to be stable.Two suspects, a 34-year-old and a 24-year-old, were taken into custody on Broadway and Rutledge Street and police say charges against them are pending.The incident remains under investigation.----------