2 women injured when truck crashes into bus stop on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10662314" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon has more on the star's revelation on the Tamron Hall Show.

LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- At least two people were injured when a truck crashed into a bus stop in Levittown on Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened around 12 p.m. in front of the Tri-County Bazaar at 3041 Hempstead Turnpike.Video from a construction company shows the truck pulled out to a light and tried to make a right turn when its door swung open. Seconds later, the truck appeared to lose control and crashed into the bus stop where people had been waiting.Police say two pedestrians, a 45-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, were sitting at the bus stop.Good Samaritans ran to help and lifted the roof of the shattered bus stop off people trapped.Authorities say both women suffered multiple traumas to their bodies. They were taken to the hospital where they are said to be critical but stable.A man who works at the construction company happened to be outside getting his lunch delivery when he heard the crash."The good Samaritans who also tried to stop and help out, the roof of bus stop actually had to rock that off the lady, there were three people injured, one notably more, she had a lot of head injuries, leg was a bloody mess," eyewitness Nick Drasby said.Police and paramedics swarmed the area."I saw all the ambulances and the broken glass and all the cars smashed up there, horrible," Eyewitness Rita O'Neill said.Witnesses say one man pulled off his shirt to tie around one woman's leg.The 46-year-old driver remained at the scene and there is no word if he will face charges. Eyewitnesses said the driver didn't appear injured, just shaken up by what had happened."The driver was sitting on the curb, the cops kept telling him, 'get off the phone, we need to talk to you,' I didn't hear anything he was saying, he was physically OK but he definitely was shook up," Drasby said.----------