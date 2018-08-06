BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) --A mother was arrested over the weekend after her young child was rescued from a hot car on Long Island.
The incident was reported just before noon on Sunday in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue.
Police said Monday that witnesses found a child unattended in the vehicle with the windows up and the car off.
Officers arrived within 15 minutes and were able to remove the 2-year-old boy from the vehicle. He was sweating profusely when he was rescued.
Authorities arrested 31-year-old Digna Argueta Gutierrez when she returned to the car. She is facing a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
The child was taken to the hospital with a family member who responded to the scene.
