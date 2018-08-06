Mother arrested after 2-year-old child rescued from hot car on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother was arrested over the weekend after her young child was rescued from a hot car on Long Island.

Eyewitness News
BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) --
A mother was arrested over the weekend after her young child was rescued from a hot car on Long Island.

The incident was reported just before noon on Sunday in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue.

Police said Monday that witnesses found a child unattended in the vehicle with the windows up and the car off.

Officers arrived within 15 minutes and were able to remove the 2-year-old boy from the vehicle. He was sweating profusely when he was rescued.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Digna Argueta Gutierrez when she returned to the car. She is facing a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

The child was taken to the hospital with a family member who responded to the scene.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot carchild endangermentchild in carparents chargedBaldwinNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Investigation into death of baby found in East River
Body found in Philly in search for missing Bronx mother
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
2 dead, dozens injured in Italy highway explosion
Man critical after hitting head on pavement during attack
Man suspected of stealing from church multiple times
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Show More
Rescued pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
2 people hit on LIRR tracks creates service disruptions
10 killed, 53 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
At least 91 dead, hundreds injured by earthquake in Indonesia
More News