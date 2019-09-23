2-year-old falls out high-rise building window, dies in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 2-year-old boy died after falling out of the 6th-floor window of a high-rise building in Brooklyn.
The incident was reported at the Linden Plaza apartments on Eldert Lane just after 11 a.m.
The 2-year-old boy was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
