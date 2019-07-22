2-year-old falls out window in Queens while taking bath

By Eyewitness News
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A two-year-old survived a fall out of a second-floor window in Queens on Sunday.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in College Point.

Police say the child's father was giving her a bath and left the room for a moment.

The window did not have child safety bars.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
college pointnew york cityqueenschild out window
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Con Ed asking customers to conserve energy as more than 50K without power
Embattled Puerto Rico governor won't seek re-election
NJ community fighting back after rash of car thefts
Police: 11-year-old shot in the leg in East Harlem
AccuWeather Alert: Relief from the heat
Must-read stories from the weekend
Mariano, always 'the last,' closes HOF ceremony
Show More
Woman and child killed in fire at home in Queens
Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns
Hundreds left without power in Queens amid heat wave
10-to-12-foot shark spotted in shallow waters off Long Island
Police ask would-be criminals to hold off until after heat wave
More TOP STORIES News