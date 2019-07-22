COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A two-year-old survived a fall out of a second-floor window in Queens on Sunday.
It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in College Point.
Police say the child's father was giving her a bath and left the room for a moment.
The window did not have child safety bars.
2-year-old falls out window in Queens while taking bath
