FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 2-year-old girl who was taken from her home in Brooklyn has been found safe, according to police.
Police said the little girl's name is Alayah and that she was taken from her home on Carlton Avenue in Fort Greene.
She has since been reunited with her family.
Further details were not disclosed, nor if any charges will be filed.
2-year-old girl found safe after being taken from home in Brooklyn
