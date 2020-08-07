2-year-old girl found safe after being taken from home in Brooklyn

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 2-year-old girl who was taken from her home in Brooklyn has been found safe, according to police.

Police said the little girl's name is Alayah and that she was taken from her home on Carlton Avenue in Fort Greene.

She has since been reunited with her family.

Further details were not disclosed, nor if any charges will be filed.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityfort greenebrooklynmissing girlmissing person
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says schools in NY state can reopen
NYC schools can open, but hurdles remain
Lightning blamed for massive power outage in Upper Manhattan
COVID-19 Updates: NJ's contract tracing woes, NY schools can open
Suspension lifted for student who shared crowded hallway photo
Uncleared trees remain hazard in Queens, outages mostly resolved
Widespread destruction: Hundreds of thousands still in the dark
Show More
AccuWeather: Showers and a storm
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
Baby girl, rescued calf pose for Chick-fil-A-themed photoshoot
'Am I going to die?': Beirut bride recounts horrific moment explosion hit
Biden faces backlash over comparing Black, Latino diversity
More TOP STORIES News