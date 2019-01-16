2-year-old girl with autism abducted in the Bronx found safe

A 2-year-old girl with autism who was abducted in the Bronx has been found safe and a suspect is in custody after an Amber Alert was issued, authorities say.Police say Seniya Benitez, who is non-verbal, was kidnapped by her father, 21-year-old Christian Benitez, near Gleason Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.Christian Benitez is not permitted to have unsupervised contact, according to officials.Authorities said Seniya Benitez was in custody of her grandmother, who has been caring for her since she her birth and is in the process of becoming her legal guardian.Her father allegedly took her from the grandmother after the two got into a dispute.Seniya Benitez has straight black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas and a blue jacket, with no shoes.Christian Benitez is approximately 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.The grandmother, Maria D'Amore, said the father is over often and described anger issues, but she says it got violent Tuesday, which is something that has never happened before."He shoved me and threw me on the floor and ran out of the house with my granddaughter," she said. "He started cursing at me, and then it escalated into the argument. He said he was taking her, and I tried to stop him, and he threw me on the floor and ran out with her."D'Amore said she was worried because Christian took Seniya with no clothes, no diapers, no money, and no medication."I don't know where she is," D'Amore said earlier. "How is he feeding her? And she takes medication. She has autism, developmental disabilities."The suspect was last seen traveling on the 6 train at Castle Hill Avenue.The child was taken under circumstances that led police to believe that they were in imminent danger of serious physical injury and/or death.Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York City Police Department at (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.----------