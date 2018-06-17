Massive fire rips through multiple buildings on Staten Island; 20 firefighters injured

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments on the fire from the New Springville section.

Eyewitness News
NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) --
Twenty firefighters were injured when a massive fire ripped through multiple buildings on Staten Island.

FDNY officials say the five-alarm fire started in a building on 233 Steinway Avenue in New Springville around 7 p.m. Saturday, and then spread to four other buildings, causing thick, black smoke to blanket the air.

CeFaan Kim was live at the scene:


"Surreal. The house was completely engulfed in flames. Every single window you could see the fire coming out of the windows," said resident Oshri Rauven.

Residents say there was no obvious angle to attack the fire from. 50 FDNY units and 250 firefighters, EMTs and paramedics responded to the scene - it was an all-out assault.

EMBED More News Videos

Citizen App video shows a massive fire burning through multiple buildings in the New Springville section of Staten Island.



"It was a tremendous fire," said FDNY Chief James Leonard.

Four of the injured firefighters are in serious condition, the rest are being treated for minor injuries. No civilians were injured.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireNew SpringvilleNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News