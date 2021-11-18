2022 United Airlines NYC Half to return with 25,000 runners, registration open

After being canceled in 2020 and not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race will come back at full scale with an expected field of 25,000 runners on March 20, 2022.
The event, one of the organization's signature races taking a 13.1-mile run from Brooklyn to Manhattan, will mark the first NYRR race to return to its traditional field size.
"In early March 2020, the United Airlines NYC Half was one of the first mass sporting events to be cancelled during the onset of the pandemic," NYRR CEO Kerin Hempel said. "We are extremely excited for the glorious return of this popular race. It will be reflective of our city's vigor and serve as a defining moment as we bring our races back to full scale."
The course is a one-of-a-kind experience and showcases New York City's historic landmarks, popular parks, sweeping views from the Manhattan Bridge, and diverse neighborhoods starting at Prospect Park in Brooklyn then passing Grand Army Plaza, the United Nations, Grand Central Terminal, and Times Square, before ending near the iconic TCS New York City Marathon finish line in Central Park.
ALSO READ | Man falls 650 feet from NYC Marathon finish line, carried across by other runners
Additionally, the race will host hundreds of children taking part in the Rising New York Road Runners youth event featuring a 1,500-meter out-and-back course on Seventh Avenue in Times Square.
The 2022 United Airlines NYC Half field will consist of both guaranteed and non-guaranteed entrants.
Runners can receive guaranteed entry through a variety of methods, which are detailed here.
Non-guaranteed applicants can register for a chance to run through the entry drawing.
The application period for all guaranteed entrants and the entry drawing for non-guaranteed entrants opened at 1 p.m. Thursday and closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on December 1.
The drawing for non-guaranteed applicants will take place on December 8, and runners will be notified of their entry status. Registrants can register and applicants can apply here.
As part of NYRR's commitment to increase inclusivity and representation in the running community, the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half will also serve as the launch of non-binary time qualifying standards.
In addition to this race, NYRR will offer guaranteed entry for the Brooklyn Half and the TCS New York City Marathon to participants who meet time standards.
Earlier this year, a non-binary gender identification and category for membership, race registrations, and program offerings were initiated.
ALSO READ | Transplant surgeon who survived COVID runs NYC Marathon
Runners can also enter the field by running in support of the hundreds of worthy causes through the United Airlines NYC Half Official Charity Partner Program, which will open for registration on December 8.
Health and safety remain NYRR's top priority, and in collaboration with city, state, and federal guidelines and under the guidance of medical and public health experts, the race's health and safety guidelines will be forthcoming in the upcoming months.
Additionally, runners who are unable to make it to New York City can register for the Virtual United Airlines NYC Half opening on December 9.
Runners will be able to run the 13.1-mile distance at their convenience and location of their choice any time between March 12-20.
Additional race details for the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half can be found here.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip