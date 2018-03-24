SEX CRIME

21-year-old charged with running revenge porn website

NJ Burkett reports on a Long Island man charged with running a revenge porn website.

By
HOLTSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A 21-year-old Long Island man is charged with running a website that used sexually explicit images from more than 30 women for extortion or blackmail, police said.

Joseph Iorio, of Holtsville, allegedly obtained them by moderating website that allowed people to post sexually explicit photos of their ex-girlfriends or sex partners. Posters were asked to provide the women's contact information.

Iorio, a student at Binghamton University, will serve five years in state prison for his role in an elaborate sextortion scheme in which the photographed women were forced to do "horrific" or "degrading" things. Otherwise, these sexually explicit images would be released to the public or family members, said Timothy Sini, Suffolk County district attorney.

Sini said these women acted as virtual sex slaves. Some women were forced to streak naked in public, and some were forced to perform sex acts upon themselves that resulted in injury.

In one instance, a woman was forced to sodomize herself with a screwdriver, Sini said.

"It's modern day sexual torture," he said.

Suffolk County officials said they are taking steps to reduce instances of revenge porn and sextortion.

