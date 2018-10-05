EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Brooklyn Friday night.
The shooting happened on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York.
The 21-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her neck.
She was taken to Brookdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police have not released her identity.
Investigators are searching the area for any evidence. So far there have been no arrests.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube