Officials call for change after 24-year-old woman falls to death from rooftop party

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10671879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports on the opening of Little Island park in the West Village.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Elected officials in Manhattan are calling for change after they say a woman fell from a rooftop during an overcrowded party and died.The incident was reported around 3 a.m. Saturday near East 12th Street and Avenue A.The 24-year-old woman was taken to Bellevue hospital where she was pronounced dead.Officials say the woman's death is the latest in a string of documented and reported weekly parties that far exceed safe occupancy levels on East Village rooftops.They say there is also a noise issue associated with the parties.The elected officials say partygoers have even recently been reported to jump from rooftop to rooftop during the gatherings.Elected officials have sent letters to City Hall and building managers, but NYC Councilmember Carlina Rivera is working on two bills to address the issue.One introduced bill would require tenants to sign and acknowledge their understanding of the city's noise codes and another that is planned to be introduced soon requires better oversight of rooftop use and capacity.The investigation into Saturday's incident is ongoing.----------