25-year-old Brooklyn woman killed while rock climbing in Ulster County

Lauren Sobel, 25, was leading a group of climbers Sunday at the Mohonk Mountain Forest Preserve in Gardiner.
The group was near the area of the Trapps Trailhead around 3:30 p.m. at the time of the incident.
ALSO READ | Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate New York home
Investigators say Sobel was setting up protection gear in the rocks about 70 feet up when she suddenly lost her grip.
She fell 50 feet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALSO TRENDING: 7-year-old boy with autism kicked out of church during sister's baptism in New Jersey
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube