25-year-old Brooklyn woman killed while rock climbing in Ulster County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6364378" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 7-year-old boy was forced to leave a church in New Jersey on Saturday because he was playing with a ball during his sister's baptism.

GARDINER, New York (WABC) -- A woman from Brooklyn died while on a rock climbing excursion in Ulster County.Lauren Sobel, 25, was leading a group of climbers Sunday at the Mohonk Mountain Forest Preserve in Gardiner.The group was near the area of the Trapps Trailhead around 3:30 p.m. at the time of the incident.Investigators say Sobel was setting up protection gear in the rocks about 70 feet up when she suddenly lost her grip.She fell 50 feet and was pronounced dead at the scene.----------