New York City shooting: 25-year-old man shot, killed while sitting inside car in Queens

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting inside a car on a street in Queens.The incident happened Sunday just before 1 a.m. on College Point Boulevard in College Point.When police arrived to the scene, they found the victim sitting on the passenger side of a Nissan Rogue parked on the street with a gunshot wound to the head and chest.It's still not clear what lead up to the shooting.The NYPD may be looking for as many as three men.Police have not yet released an ID on the deceased pending notification from the family.The investigation is ongoing.----------