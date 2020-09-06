New York City shooting: 25-year-old man shot, killed while sitting inside car in Queens

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting inside a car on a street in Queens.

The incident happened Sunday just before 1 a.m. on College Point Boulevard in College Point.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the victim sitting on the passenger side of a Nissan Rogue parked on the street with a gunshot wound to the head and chest.

It's still not clear what lead up to the shooting.

The NYPD may be looking for as many as three men.

Police have not yet released an ID on the deceased pending notification from the family.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
college pointqueensnew york citydeadly shootingfatal shootingnypdshootingman killed
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritans jump in to help after driver slams into pedestrian
AccuWeather Forecast: Partially cloud and pleasant
74-year-old woman attacked, robbed in East Village
Islanders beat Flyers; advance to Conference Finals
Here's the next time you'll be able to see Billy Joel at MSG
NY attorney general to empanel grand jury in Prude case
COVID News: Man released from hospital after 6-month battle with virus
Show More
Several boats sink during Texas parade supporting Trump
2020 Kentucky Derby: 'Authentic' beats favorite 'Tiz the Law'
Off brand hand sanitizer catches fire, woman severely burned
8 arrested for smashing windows, spraying graffiti and causing $100k in damage in Manhattan
Activists call for arrest of driver who drove through BLM protest
More TOP STORIES News