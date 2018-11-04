26-year-old man dead after being shot multiple times in Queens

Eyewitness News
EAST FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for the gunmen who fatally shot a man in Queens early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. 163-11 45th Avenue in a residential area of East Flushing.

Police say two or three individuals shot a 26-year-old man multiple times. He was struck in the face, head, chest, hand and thigh.

The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian-Queens Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The gunmen fled the scene. So far there have been no arrests.

