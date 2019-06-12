26-year-old woman found dead in New Jersey apartment

PLAINSBORO, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 26-year-old woman was found dead in her home in New Jersey Monday, and police are investigating the case as a homicide.Authorities say Plainsboro police responded to Carolyn Byington's home after they were asked by her coworkers to do a wellness check at approximately 5:57 p.m.Responding officers found the victim deceased in her apartment. She was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m.An autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide.The investigation is active and ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tim McMahon at (609) 799-2333 ext. 1627 or Detective David Abromaitis at (732) 745-4436.----------