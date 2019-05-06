3-alarm fire causes Paterson building to partially collapse

EMBED <>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from the scene of the fire in Paterson.

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a large building in Paterson, New Jersey, causing it to partially collapse.

The fire broke out in the three-story building on River Street just before 1 a.m. Monday. Residents rushed down the fire escapes to get out of the building.

Heavy flames burned through the structure, which appeared to house several businesses and apartments.

"The building is falling apart even worse as we are standing here. We've established a collapse zone and firefighters are not allowed to enter the collapse zone for any reason. Their safety is paramount right now," said Chief Brian McDermott, Paterson Fire Department. "The building is a total loss. It's gutted, it's collapsing as we speak."

No injuries have been reported. But at least three people, including a toddler, are displaced as a result of the fire.

"My daughter heard our dog barking, and she was just barking and barking, and she said, 'Do you want me to shut her up, Dad? Let's see what's going on,'" said Abraham Morales, resident. "My daughter ran back and said, 'There's smoke and the alarm is on.'"

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonbuilding firefire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
Teenager with autism attacked in Bronx building
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
AccuWeather Alert: Warmer sunshine
Trump fixer Cohen heads to prison in hush-money scheme
Wild brawl breaks out after workers try to stop suspected shoplifter
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at home in North Bergen
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Dead humpback whale washes up on Long Island beach
Schumer urges CDC to declare emergency in superbug fight
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
WABC-TV presented with Governors' Award at NY Emmy Award Gala
More TOP STORIES News