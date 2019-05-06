3-alarm fire causes Paterson building to partially collapse

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a large building in Paterson, New Jersey, causing it to partially collapse.The fire broke out in the three-story building on River Street just before 1 a.m. Monday. Residents rushed down the fire escapes to get out of the building.Heavy flames burned through the structure, which appeared to house several businesses and apartments."The building is falling apart even worse as we are standing here. We've established a collapse zone and firefighters are not allowed to enter the collapse zone for any reason. Their safety is paramount right now," said Chief Brian McDermott, Paterson Fire Department. "The building is a total loss. It's gutted, it's collapsing as we speak."No injuries have been reported. But at least three people, including a toddler, are displaced as a result of the fire."My daughter heard our dog barking, and she was just barking and barking, and she said, 'Do you want me to shut her up, Dad? Let's see what's going on,'" said Abraham Morales, resident. "My daughter ran back and said, 'There's smoke and the alarm is on.'"The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------