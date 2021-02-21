Louisiana gun store shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

METAIRIE, Louisiana -- Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting at a gun store in Louisiana on Saturday.

Deputies were called to the scene at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie just before 3 p.m., Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III said during a press briefing.

Metairie is just a few miles northwest of New Orleans.

One initial shooter fatally shot two people inside the store, according to Lopinto. Both victims were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people then engaged the original suspect inside and outside the store, leaving two more people injured with gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.

A press release from the sheriff's office said the third person killed was the original shooter.

The two injured people were transported to University Hospital and are in stable condition, according to Lopinto.

It appears the people involved in the shooting may have been customers, employees or individuals at the location, he said.

The New Orleans office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has special agents working the scene, the agency tweeted.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianashootingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New evidence in Malcolm X assassination points to possible conspiracy
Popular Chinatown restaurant closing dining room due to loss of business
Why Central Park ice rinks will be closing early this season
Giant debris falls off plane, lands in Colorado yard
Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office
Cuomo: Virus positivity rate in NY lowest since Thanksgiving
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
Show More
Inside 'The Historymakers' African American video oral history archive
NYC has fewer than 1,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Rally held in NYC after uptick of crimes against Asians
Senior housing residents say they haven't had heat all winter
Cuomo, Newsom see stars dimmed by virus woes
More TOP STORIES News