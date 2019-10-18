3 dead after shooting and fire at building in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people are dead following a shooting at a building in Harlem that was also the scene of a fire, a source has confirmed to Eyewitness News.Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 3 p.m. Friday on West 131st Street.Authorities say a man shot another man and a woman, and then shot himself. Two of the victims were the super of the building and his wife. The third also lived in the building. Their identities have not been released.At the same time, a fire also broke out on the building's first floor, but fire and police units had to back out because they did not know whether there was an active shooter inside.After an hour of no shooting, authorities went back into the building to process the crime scene and confirm there were no other victims.The fire ended up going to two alarms, and over 100 firefighters and 25 units from the FDNY battled the blaze.One police officer suffered a minor injury while responding to the scene.----------