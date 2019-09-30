Ohio inmates escape, 3 captured at Red Roof Inn following nationwide manhunt

From left to right: Troy McDaniel, Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente

Lawrence Lee III

CARY, North Carolina -- Three escaped inmates from Ohio, who reportedly used a shank to overpower two jail guards, were caught in North Carolina on Monday morning after an hours-long search. Another inmate is still on the loose.Cary officials said the three men were arrested at a Red Roof Inn just before 2 a.m. Ohio authorities alerted Cary Police Department that the inmates would be in the area.Troy McDaniel Jr., Brynn Martin and Christopher Clemente were the three men taken into custody without incident. As of 4:45 a.m., Cary police officers said they had called off the search for a fourth inmate, Lawrence Lee III.Lee is not in custody. Police K-9's tried to track Lee's scent, but were unsuccessful. Gallia County Sheriff's Office previously said all of the inmates should be considered "extremely dangerous," however Cary Police Department said Lee was "not believed to be a danger." Cary Police Department still warned citizens not to approach him but to call 911 if they think they've spotted him.Ohio officials said the four men were previously behind bars at a county jail in Gallipolis, Ohio. On Sunday, they overpowered two female corrections officers using a shank and escaped by stealing the keys to a police vehicle. A shank is commonly referred to as a makeshift knife.They drove that police vehicle a few blocks before ditching it in favor of a car that was waiting for them. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said someone on the outside left that car for the inmates to use to make their getaway.After being arrested, McDaniel Jr., Martin and Clemente were taken to the Wake County Public Safety Center. They are awaiting extradition to Ohio.Court records show the men were behind bars on charges of domestic violence, assault, menacing, drug possession, burglary and unlawful restraint.