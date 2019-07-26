3 fires in Linden, 1 in Roselle called suspicious, may be linked

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are investigating whether three fires in Linden and one in Roselle, New Jersey Wednesday night and Thursday morning are related.First, a medical office building at 809 North Wood Avenue caught fire at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.Then, a home under renovation on Seymour Avenue went up just after 10:30 p.m. Firefighters returned to the scene Thursday morning to put out some hot spots.In the third case, dumpsters at the Joseph E. Soehl Middle School at 300 E Henry Street were reported on fire just after 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Officials say there were also a few small brush fires in the area.Also, a detached garage behind a house in Roselle burned down. Two vehicles were also damaged. Investigators are looking into whether this fire could be connected to the others.So far, no arrests have been made, but the timing of the fires makes them suspicious and they are all under investigation.Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Linden Police Detective Matt Jones or Tim Hubert at (908) 474-8537.----------