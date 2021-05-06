3 people dead in house fire on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10588085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The fire went to six alarms, with more than 200 firefighters responding from 27 different departments.

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people died in a house fire on Long Island early Thursday, and when combined with a massive blaze at a commercial waste facility in Westbury, all 71 of Nassau County's fire departments were dispatched at the same time.Fire crews arrived at the home on Washington Avenue in Garden City around 6 a.m. to find heavy smoke pouring from the top level of the house.They victims have not yet been identified."With two major fires affecting Nassau County last night, it has been a difficult time for our first responders," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "As always, we owe everything to the first responders who put their lives on the line to save life and property."A police officer suffered smoke inhalation and two firefighters were also injured at the scene.They refused medical attention.There is no word yet on what sparked the flames.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------