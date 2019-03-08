3 suspects sought in string of ATM thefts in Brooklyn, Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The search is on for three serial bandits wanted for nine ATM thefts in Brooklyn and Queens.Police released a new picture of one of the suspects.The pattern started last summer.Police say the thieves break into buildings, steal cash out of the ATMs or steal the whole machine in some cases.The most recent crime happened late last month in Jamaica.The suspects wear white coveralls and face masks while committing the crimes.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------