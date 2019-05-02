3 teens accused of conspiring to detonate bomb at Long Island high school

BOHEMIA, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Authorities say three teenagers are charged with conspiring to detonate a bomb at a Long Island high school.Suffolk County police say the three were plotting to build a bomb to detonate at Connetquot High School in Bohemia.According to police, officers responded to the school after a school administrator called police Thursday morning to say he was informed by multiple students that they overheard three students during the bus ride home on May 1 discussing building the bomb.Three 16-year-old males were arrested at the school and charged with fourth-degree conspiracy.Police say the three students' homes were searched and that one of them possessed a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook, which contains bomb making instructions.----------