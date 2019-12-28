3 UConn students diagnosed with mumps.

STORRS, Connecticut -- Health officials at the University of Connecticut have identified three cases of mumps in students enrolled in the fall 2019 semester.They've been attending classes on the Storrs campus.UConn Student Health and Wellness sent a message on Friday to employees and students about the cases.Health officials say there's no increased risk for students at UConn's regional campuses, UConn Law or UConn Health.All UConn students are required to have received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in order to attend classes.Mumps is a viral infection spread through infected respiratory droplets, like sneezing or coughing.----------