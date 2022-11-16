Police say 3-year-old who died in Queens hospital had bruises on his body

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy's death on Sunday night is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials say the boy's parents called 911 after they found their son unconscious inside a homeless shelter in the 7900 block of Queens Boulevard. The boy was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

While at the hospital, medical officials allegedly found bruises on the toddler's body.

Police say that though his parents were questioned, they have not been charged.

The investigation is ongoing.

