31-year-old man shot in face during dispute in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say one person was shot in the face during an incident in Washington Heights.

A call came in just before 11 a.m. in response to a possible shooting on West 162nd Street.

Police say there was a dispute between two groups of people from two different locations.

One person fired a gun at the face of a 31-year-old man.

It is unclear if the shooting took place outside or inside the building.

The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Three women and one other man were taken into custody for questioning.

Few other details were released.

