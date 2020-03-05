31-year-old man shot in face during dispute in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say one person was shot in the face during an incident in Washington Heights.
A call came in just before 11 a.m. in response to a possible shooting on West 162nd Street.
Police say there was a dispute between two groups of people from two different locations.
One person fired a gun at the face of a 31-year-old man.
It is unclear if the shooting took place outside or inside the building.
The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Three women and one other man were taken into custody for questioning.
Few other details were released.
