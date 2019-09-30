4-alarm fire tears through condominium complex on Long Island

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a four-alarm apartment fire on Long Island Monday morning.Officials say at least three condo units on North Corona Avenue near Hendrickson Avenue in Valley Stream have been damaged by the flames.Traffic in the area shut down as crews work to control the blaze, which broke out just after 10:30 a.m.There are no reports of injuries at this time.It is unclear how many residents have been displaced.----------