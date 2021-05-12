4 attacks in subway system within hours, 2 in Times Square station

A man was sitting on a bench in the Times Square subway station when he was slashed in the face on Wednesday morning.
Police say the 35-year-old man was sitting on the bench at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue around 9 a.m. when a man approached him.
He began talking to the victim who took out his earbuds and asked him, "Are you talking to me?"
The attacker then spit on him and slashed him on the left side of the face with an unknown sharp object.
He then ran from the scene.
The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
In an unrelated incident that also happened at the Times Square subway station, an on-duty MTA employee was punched in the face around 7:45 a.m.
The attacker started screaming at the 47-year-old female victim, pushed her, and then punched her in the face.
"Any attack on an MTA worker is unacceptable," Mayor de Blasio said.
The attacker then fled down the platform. The employee refused medical attention.
The attacker is described as a man in his 20's-30's, 5'8", and wearing dark clothing.
In Queens, a woman was hit with a skateboard on an F train around 8:45 a.m. at the 75th Avenue Station. An arrest was quickly made in the incident.
In Brooklyn, a woman stabbed in the back and right shoulder during a possible robbery around 10:35 a.m. It happened on the platform at the Pennsylvania Avenue Station, and Livonia Avenues.
The woman was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The attacker got away on foot.
When asked about the uptick in violence on the subways, the mayor said that the city has added more officers into the transit system and will continue to make adjustments.
"We have a lot of police in the subways, they have proven that, God forbid, anyone commits an act of violence, they will be found, they will be prosecuted, they will suffer the consequences. We are going to keep a strong presence in the subways. We are going to do all the things we need to do to bring the city back and I really think there is a direct interconnection," Mayor de Blasio said. "The more people come back to the subways, the safer the city will get. Pre-pandemic, one index crime per one million riders each day. We can get back to that, but we need to bring the city back. So this is a case where public safety and economic recovery, all the pieces come together. And certainly from what we are seeing from economy, jobs coming back, economy coming back. I am very hopeful that will help us turn the corner in every sense," Mayor de Blasio said.
The mayor said that the city will continue its efforts of outreach and mental health help for the homeless. But, he says the real answer is "the city coming back to life."
"It's just about truth, just about reality. As the life of the city comes back, these issues do in many ways get addressed. Because we know it from what we saw for years and years and years. Crime went down and down and down in the subway. The subways before the pandemic, one index crime per million riders. We will get back there again. It's just as simple as that. We will bring back the life of the city, all the life of the city, we will use the NYPD wisely and that will turn the situation around. It wont happen overnight because we are coming out of a massive, massive disruption, but it will happen," Mayor de Blasio said.
Over this past weekend, two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot in Times Square. Police continue to search for the suspect in the shooting.
