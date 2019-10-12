4 dead, 3 wounded in shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Seven people have been shot, four fatally, in Brooklyn, authorities say.A 911 call came in at 7:06 a.m. for persons shot at 74 Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.Two of the injured were transported to Brookdale Hospital. Another victim was taken to Kings County Hospital.The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet known.Stay with abc7NY for updates on this developing story.Per EMS/ and still photogs on location -- - 4 dead at the scene....a total of 7 were persons shot....the 3 surviving victims transported to area hospitals - 2 went to Brookdale Hospital, the 3rd victim was transported to Kings County Hospital....circumstances unknown...fred