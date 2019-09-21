4 dogs killed when fire breaks out in Washington Heights high rise

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out at a high rise building in Manhattan Friday afternoon.

Flames billowed out of the 19th floor of a building on the 200 block of Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A woman could be seen clinging to a baby on a nearby balcony.

The FDNY says there were five dogs living in the unit where the fire broke out, and four of them died.

The building also houses several daycares and countless children, whose parents were not allowed inside as the fire raged on.

"It just ruined my day. I was hysterical," says resident Maynee De Los Santos.

This is the second fire to break out in the building in recent years. In May of 2018 there was an electrical fire in the 32-floor building, the tallest building in Upper Manhattan.

