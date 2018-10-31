4 injured, 1 critically, when crash causes car to jump curb in Bayonne

Four people were injured, one critically, when a crash sent a car onto a curb in Bayonne Wednesday night.Mayor Jimmy Davis said two cars went through an intersection at 16th Street and Avenue C around 8 p.m. and collided, causing one car to jump the curb and travel about 75 feet on the sidewalk.Four pedestrians were struck by the vehicle, including two children, a young woman who was with them, and a man in his 20'sThe man is in critical condition. The woman suffered minor injuries. The severity of the injuries suffered by the children remains unclear.The drivers remained on the scene. Both claimed they had the green light and continued driving, Davis said.----------