4 injured in drive-by shooting in Yonkers, police say

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after four people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Yonkers.The incident was reported Thursday afternoon near Elm and Oak streets around 4:15 p.m.Authorities say three people were shot and one person suffered an injury from a ricocheted bullet.One of the victims is a woman and all are over the age of 18. Authorities say they are all critical but stable.Video from the incident shows a vehicle pulling up with a person sticking their head out of the rear window. That is when they opened fire on people at the corner.The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the liver and leg. The two other victims who were shot were hit in the calf and the ankle.Elm Street was shut down between Linden and Victor streets as police investigated.Officers could be seen marking at least 12 shell casings in the street.All of the victims were taken to local hospitals.Few other details were released.----------