4 injured in drive-by shooting in Yonkers, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

4 people injured in drive-by shooting in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after four people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Yonkers.

The incident was reported Thursday afternoon near Elm and Oak streets around 4:15 p.m.

Authorities say three people were shot and one person suffered an injury from a ricocheted bullet.

One of the victims is a woman and all are over the age of 18. Authorities say they are all critical but stable.

Video from the incident shows a vehicle pulling up with a person sticking their head out of the rear window. That is when they opened fire on people at the corner.



The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the liver and leg. The two other victims who were shot were hit in the calf and the ankle.

Elm Street was shut down between Linden and Victor streets as police investigated.

Officers could be seen marking at least 12 shell casings in the street.

All of the victims were taken to local hospitals.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yonkerswestchester countyshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
16-year-old bicyclist struck in NYC hit and run dies, driver sought
NJ officials taking action to fight uptick in ticks and Lyme disease
Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over on a Texas dam
Meet the local residents, businesses featured on 'In the Heights'
AccuWeather: Cooler blend of sun & clouds
LI teen wins full scholarship to NY public college with vaccine program
Maya Wiley surges in polls, takes aim at mayoral race frontrunner
Show More
Houston hospital suspends 178 unvaccinated employees
Man dies after being struck by lightning on NJ golf course
E-scooter crashes on the rise | Check stats in your neighborhood
Lawsuit: Cop causes pregnant woman's car to flip over using PIT maneuver
Suspect sought after man fatally shot outside NYC's Dream Hotel
More TOP STORIES News