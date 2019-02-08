Police are searching for four people all believed to be under the age of 15 who are accused in a violent robbery in a Brooklyn subway station.New video shows the four suspects, three teen girls ages 12 to 15 and a young boy who investigators believe is only 11.The group is accused of attacking a 22-year-old woman at the 4th Avenue and 9th Street R station in Gowanus around 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday.Police say they grabbed the woman's hair, threw her on the ground and punched her before stealing $12 from her.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------