4 kids, one of them only 11, wanted in Brooklyn subway station robbery

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on the subway robbery in Brooklyn.

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for four people all believed to be under the age of 15 who are accused in a violent robbery in a Brooklyn subway station.

New video shows the four suspects, three teen girls ages 12 to 15 and a young boy who investigators believe is only 11.

The group is accused of attacking a 22-year-old woman at the 4th Avenue and 9th Street R station in Gowanus around 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police say they grabbed the woman's hair, threw her on the ground and punched her before stealing $12 from her.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

