4 students hit by car after 4-vehicle crash on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the two-car accident in Elmont.

ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) --
Four students suffered serious injuries after a four-car accident on Long Island Wednesday afternoon sent one vehicle careening into them.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Elmont Road and Dutch Broadway in Elmont.

Police say one of the vehicles left the roadway, hit a tree and a pole, struck the children and flipped over, ending up in someone's yard.

The students, three girls and one boy, were on the sidewalk after just having left Elmont High School.

They are said to be 15 and 16 years old.

Authorities say two of them, both girls, are in critical condition, while the other two are in serious condition.

Dutch Broadway was closed in both directions between Doblin Street and 238th Street, while Elmont Road was closed both directions between Village Avenue and Freeman Avenue. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing into how the crash occurred.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentElmontNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Injuries, delays after tractor-trailer jackknifes in NJ
EF1 tornado confirmed on LI, road collapse shuts state park
Arrest made after 70-year-old woman found with throat slashed
40 cases of measles now confirmed in Rockland County
Mom accused of leaving her 2 kids on side of road
Official: Mafia hit man is suspect in death of Whitey Bulger
Swastikas, racial slur discovered on Brooklyn buildings
Show More
Day care accused of organizing preschool-age fight club
Halloween Parade security heightened on attack anniversary
Brooklyn teen beaten, robbed in disturbing video
Rutgers football player charged in murder plot
Woman critically injured in Newark hit-and-run
More News