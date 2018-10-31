4 students hit by car after 4-vehicle crash on Long Island

Four students suffered serious injuries after a four-car accident on Long Island Wednesday afternoon sent one vehicle careening into them.The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Elmont Road and Dutch Broadway in Elmont.Police say one of the vehicles left the roadway, hit a tree and a pole, struck the children and flipped over, ending up in someone's yard.The students, three girls and one boy, were on the sidewalk after just having left Elmont High School.They are said to be 15 and 16 years old.Authorities say two of them, both girls, are in critical condition, while the other two are in serious condition.Dutch Broadway was closed in both directions between Doblin Street and 238th Street, while Elmont Road was closed both directions between Village Avenue and Freeman Avenue. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.The investigation is ongoing into how the crash occurred.----------