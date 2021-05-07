4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Truckee

EMBED <>More Videos

4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Truckee

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Truckee Thursday night.

According to the USGS, the quake's epicenter was registered near Independence Lake which is northwest of Lake Tahoe.

There were several reports of shaking felt as far away as Sacramento, Carson City, and even in the East Bay.



A few minutes before the 4.7 quake hit the area was rattled by a 3.2 earthquake.

At this time it is unknown if there was any damage or injuries.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoearthquakelake tahoesierra nevadasacramento
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIRR service restored after multiple fires in Nassau County
Pfizer begins application for full FDA approval of COVID vaccine
Exclusive: Asian American official explains message behind viral video
House fire leaves 17 people homeless in NJ
Man with knife lunges at public safety officer in the Bronx, sources say
NYC indoor dining goes up to 75%, NJ bar seating resumes
Debris from out-of-control Chinese rocket expected to crash into Earth
Show More
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not seeking reelection
Hershey recalls chocolate shell topping, may contain almonds
Nearly 1/2 of new store openings this year will be dollar stores
COVID Updates: Moderna, Pfizer both testing variant booster shots
More TOP STORIES News