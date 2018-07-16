UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --A fourth child, a 13-year-old boy, has died from injuries sustained in the five-alarm fire on 25th Street in Union City Friday.
Officials say Jose Felipe Tejada succumbed to his injuries Sunday night. Three other young children were killed when the fast-moving blaze broke out just before 9 a.m..
Five-year-old Mailyn Wood and her 2-year-old cousin Jason Gonzalez were killed in the fire. Gonzalez's 7-year-old brother Christian died hours later at the hospital, and Tejada is believed to be another brother.
A fifth child, a 4-year-old girl who is also a relative of the other victims, remains hospitalized in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Community is mourning after a 5-alarm fire killed several young children from one family in #UnionCity NJ yesterday. Tonight there are still young victims in critical condition fighting to stay alive. pic.twitter.com/N7aDk5VUow— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) July 15, 2018
The oldest brother, an adult, is in stable condition, while the other injured adult, a woman, lived on the first floor, where the fire is believed to have started. She is in stable condition.
Investigators believe they know what caused the fire, but they are not prepared to reveal their findings at this time. However, the incident will remain under investigation as multiple agencies probe the building, its occupancy, egresses, etc.
"I am heartbroken," Mayor Brian Stack said Saturday. "It is a very difficult day for Union City. I continue to pray for the victims and their families and offer any resources I can to assist them. I am extremely thankful for the efforts of our first responders who gave their all under extremely difficult circumstances."
A vigil was held Saturday night for the three young victims of the fire.
The Red Cross is providing temporary assistance to the fire victims, and Stack's office will be collecting donations in the form of a check or through a GoFundMe account.
"Union City is a close-knit community, and we will rally around these families and offer our continued love and support," Stack said.
If you would like to help, checks can be made payable to the Union City Fire Victims' Fund and may be sent to:
Union City Fire Victims' Fund
City of Union City
Office of Mayor Brian P. Stack
3715 Palisade Avenue
3rd Floor
Union City, New Jersey 07087
Or CLICK HERE to donate on GoFundMe.
