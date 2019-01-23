At least 5 dead in shooting at Florida bank, suspect in custody: Police

EMBED </>More Videos

SEBRING, Florida --
Authorities say five people have been killed in a shooting at a Florida bank.

Sebring police Chief Karl Hoglund said during a news conference that Zephen Xaver was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust Bank branch.

Statement from SunTrust Bank:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at our Sebring, Florida branch this afternoon. We are working with officials and dedicating ourselves to fully addressing the needs of all the individuals and families involved. Our entire team mourns this terrible loss."

Hoglund says a man contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank. Police say initial negotiations to get the barricaded man to leave the bank were unsuccessful.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the bank to continue the negotiations, and the man eventually surrendered.

Police didn't say what charges Xaver would face or indicate a motive.

The victims were not immediately identified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Queens fire: 1 dead, mom and infant safe after jump from window
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Pelosi denies Trump access to House for State of the Union
Missing Boston woman found alive, man charged with kidnapping
Teen who dragged NYPD officer with car gets 16 months to 4 years
Michael Cohen postpones House testimony due to threats
Show More
NJ classmate murder trial begins, alleged accomplice testifies
7 On Your Side: NYC losing control of sidewalk shed spread
AccuWeather: Heavy rain expected Thursday
Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment in parking spot fight
White supremacist pleads guilty to killing black man with sword
More News