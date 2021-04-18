5 females accused of climbing fire escape, burglarizing NYC apartment

5 women accused of climbing fire escape, burglarizing NYC apartment

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for five females in connection to a break-in at a Bronx apartment building.

The incident happened April 11 around 7:30 p.m. at Sheridan Avenue and East 168th Street.

Officials say the burglars climbed a fire escape before entering through a bedroom window.



They took approximately $500 in cash along with a purse, jewelry and a credit card.

The suspects are believed to be approximately 16 to 18 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

