5 females accused of climbing fire escape, burglarizing NYC apartment

The incident happened April 11 around 7:30 p.m. at Sheridan Avenue and East 168th Street.
Officials say the burglars climbed a fire escape before entering through a bedroom window.
They took approximately $500 in cash along with a purse, jewelry and a credit card.
The suspects are believed to be approximately 16 to 18 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
