5 firefighters hurt battling fire at Bronx recycling facility

By
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Five firefighters are recovering after battling a smoky fire at a recycling facility in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The blaze was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Parallel Processing in the 900 block of East 136th Street.

Eyewitness News is told the flames spread quickly in the plant while workers were still inside.

The fire went to three alarms before firefighters were able to get the upper hand.



Heavy smoke hindered efforts to fight blaze. Solar panels on the roof also made it difficult to vent the fire.

The situation was finally declared under control after about three hours.

All the employees made it out safely.

Five firefighters were treated at the scene for various injuries described as minor.

Four of them were taken to area hospitals for further treatment. All are expected to be okay.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

